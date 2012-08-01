Aug 1 TransCanada Corp , the largest pipeline company in Canada, said it has been selected to design, build, own and operate the Northern Courier Pipeline project that will ship bitumen and a diluting agent between two sites in Alberta.

The project, with an estimated capital cost of $660 million, is a 90-kilometre pipeline that will transport products between the Fort Hills Mine site and the Voyageur Upgrader processing plant in north of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

Northern Courier will serve the Fort Hills Mine oil sands project, owned by Suncor Energy Inc, Total SA and Teck Resources Ltd, TransCanada said.