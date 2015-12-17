CALGARY, Alberta Dec 17 TransCanada Corp
increased the estimated cost of its Energy East crude
oil pipeline by 30 percent to C$15.7 billion on Thursday as it
filed an amendment to its application with Canadian regulators.
The Calgary-based pipeline company said changes to the
project schedule and scope had bumped up the capital cost of the
proposed 1.1 million barrel per day pipeline that will carry
western Canadian crude to the Atlantic coast.
Earlier this year TransCanada scrapped plans to build two
marine exports terminals for Energy East after running into
fierce environmental opposition in Quebec. Instead the company
will now only build one terminal at the pipeline's terminus in
St. John, New Brunswick.
"This amended filing has been shaped by direct,
on-the-ground input from Canadians across the country," said
Russ Girling, TransCanada's president and chief executive
officer.
TransCanada has made 700 route changes to the project,
expected to start up in 2020.
The amended filing caps a turbulent year for Canada's
second-largest pipeline company, which had its controversial
Keystone XL pipeline to the United States rejected by President
Barack Obama in November after a seven-year delay.
Environmental groups warned the project increased the risk
of oil spills in areas like the Bay of Fundy off the coast of
New Brunswick and urged the Canadian government to reform the
regulatory approval process for pipelines.
"TransCanada's revised application would see a massive
amount of tar sands oil shipped daily through the most
productive and biodiverse waters on the East Coast," said Joshua
Axelrod, a policy analyst with the U.S.-based Natural Resources
Defense Council.
TransCanada shares were last down 2 percent on the Toronto
Stock Exchange at C$47.23.
