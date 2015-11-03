BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 3 Pipeline company TransCanada Corp said on Tuesday it is very close to reaching a decision on an alternate crude oil export port for the Energy East pipeline after a proposed terminal in Quebec was cancelled earlier this year.
TransCanada will also have a terminal at the pipeline terminus in Saint John, New Brunswick. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Crazy Horse Resources Inc]