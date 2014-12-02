VANCOUVER Dec 2 TransCanada Corp,
Canada's No.2 pipeline operator, is pausing work on a proposed
oil export terminal in Quebec, after a federal committee
recommended that Beluga whales in the St. Lawrence river be
listed as an 'endangered' species.
The Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada
(COSEWIC) said on Monday that the St. Lawrence Estuary Beluga
faces increased environmental threats and that without
protection, the population was at risk of extinction.
"This news yesterday that there's a recommendation to place
those belugas on the endangered species list, for us, was a
signal that we needed to hit the pause button," said TransCanada
spokesman Tim Duboyce.
Duboyce added that the Calgary-based company will review its
options for the Cacouna, Quebec terminal once it has analyzed
the report and spoken with government and local communities.
Under Canadian law, animals listed as 'endangered' are
subject to immediate protections, including making it illegal to
hunt or harm them, or to destroy their critical habitat.
The Cacouna terminal is one of two marine export facilities
planned as part of TransCanada's C$12 billion ($10.5 billion)
Energy East pipeline, which would carry 1.1 million barrels per
day of crude oil to refineries and ports in Eastern Canada.
About 700 kilometers (434 miles) of the line's 4,600-km
route would run through Quebec, which last month imposed seven
conditions that it said must be met before Energy East will be
allowed to proceed.
The Cacouna terminal would allow oil to be shipped to
international markets. TransCanada also plans to build a deep
water terminal in Saint John, New Brunswick, which would allow
oil to be loaded on supertankers to be shipped to far flung
markets like India.
Energy East is opposed by environmental activists, who worry
about the risk of oil spills and the expansion of
carbon-intensive output from the Alberta oil sands, along with
the impact that shipping would have on the whales.
The Beluga whale population in the St. Lawrence river was
depleted by hunting through 1979, and now faces new risks from
industrial development, pollution and toxic algae, according to
the COSEWIC report.
The committee's recommendation that the Belugas be listed as
'endangered' will now be reviewed by Canada's Minister of the
Environment. They are currently listed as threatened.
(1 US dollar = 1.1404 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Bernard Orr)