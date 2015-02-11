By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 11 Pipeline company
TransCanada Corp said on Wednesday it will decide by
March 31 whether to proceed with an oil export terminal in
Quebec that has come under fire from environmentalists who say
it poses a threat to beluga whales.
TransCanada spokesman Tim Duboyce made the comments in
response to a local media report about its plans for the
proposed terminal in the Cacouna area of Quebec, which sits on
the St. Lawrence River.
The La Press report, citing unnamed Quebec government
sources, said the decision to scrap the terminal in Cacouna
would be a formality and the company is considering other sites
on Canada's east coast.
"No decision has been made on that. We are examining all
options and are giving ourselves up until March 31," Duboyce
said. "Right now everything is on the table."
Canada's second-largest pipeline company paused work on the
proposed Cacouna terminal in December after a federal committee
recommended that beluga whales in the St. Lawrence River be
listed as an 'endangered' species.
The terminal is one of two marine export facilities planned
as part of TransCanada's C$12 billion ($9.5 billion) Energy East
pipeline, which would carry 1.1 million barrels per day of
Western Canadian crude to refineries and ports on the east
coast.
It would also allow oil to be shipped to international
markets such as India and Europe.
The project has run into opposition from environmentalists
who are concerned about the risk of oil spills and rising
greenhouse gas emission from Alberta's oil sands, as well as the
potential impact of shipping on the beluga whale population.
