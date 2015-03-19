By Mike De Souza
OTTAWA, March 19 The Canadian government's
review of TransCanada Corp's proposed Energy East
pipeline is deeply flawed, Quebec aboriginal leaders said on
Thursday, signaling they could line up with opponents of the
C$12 billion ($9.43 billion) project.
In a letter sent to Canada's natural resources minister and
distributed to the media on Thursday, Ghislain Picard, chief of
the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador, criticized the
federal government for failing to consult aboriginal communities
on the scope of the review.
Many Canadian aboriginal communities and groups have opposed
crude oil pipelines passing through their traditional territory,
in some cases threatening to turn to the courts to block
approval.
The Canadian government previously approved Enbridge Inc's
Northern Gateway pipeline linking oil-rich Alberta to
the Pacific coast in 2014. But that project has stalled, facing
rising costs related to more than 200 conditions imposed by the
government as well as fierce opposition from environmentalists
and many aboriginal groups along the proposed route.
If approved, Energy East would carry up to 1.1 million
barrels of crude oil per day from Alberta's oil sands to the
Atlantic coast, along a 4,200 km (2,850-mile) route.
Canada's energy regulator, the National Energy Board, is
leading the Energy East review process, but has not yet started
formal hearings.
The letter from Picard said the project review leaves out
issues such as the climate change impacts from related oil
industry expansion. He also expressed concerns that the
government was not providing the funding needed to allow
aboriginal groups to do research and fully participate in the
process.
"All these failings signify that if adjustments and
corrections are not made to the review process of the Energy
East project, such a process risks being tainted from the start
and devoid of legitimacy," wrote Picard.
A Canadian government spokesman said that anyone directly
affected by the project, including aboriginal groups, would be
consulted. TransCanada said in a statement that it participates
in consultations with aboriginal leaders with the goal of
obtaining consent.
Serge Simon, grand chief of the Mohawks of Kanesatake near
Montreal, said his community was prepared to use blockades to
stop the project, which it fears could pollute land and water.
"Blockades have been a very useful tool in the past, and
despite the threat of being locked up for life, I don't think
that's going to stop us," he said in an interview.
($1 = 1.2732 Canadian dollars)
