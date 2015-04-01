TORONTO, April 1 TransCanada Corp has
decided not to build a proposed oil export terminal in Quebec as
part of its C$12 billion ($9.5 billion) Energy East pipeline,
opting to ship the crude from Alberta to another terminal in New
Brunswick, the La Presse newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The Calgary-based company said it would provide an update on
the project this week but declined further comment on the report
in La Presse, a Montreal newspaper. The pipeline will still
deliver oil to existing refineries in Quebec.
La Presse, which did not cite its sources, said TransCanada
had considered moving the proposed terminal from Cacouna to
another location in the province but ultimately decided to drop
plans for oil exports from Quebec.
The project has been fiercely opposed by environmentalists
in Quebec, who worry about the risk of oil spills as well as the
impact that construction and shipping would have on Beluga
whales in the St. Lawrence River.
TransCanada paused work on the Cacouna terminal in December
after a federal committee recommended that Beluga whales in the
St. Lawrence be listed as an endangered species. Under Canadian
law, it is illegal to destroy critical habitat for animals
listed as endangered.
The terminal is one of two marine export facilities planned
as part of TransCanada's Energy East pipeline, which would carry
1.1 million barrels per day of crude oil to refineries and ports
in Eastern Canada.
($1 = 1.2646 Canadian dollars)
