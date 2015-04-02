April 2 TransCanada Corp said it had
scrapped plans to build a marine oil export terminal at Cacouna
in Quebec as part of its Energy East pipeline project due to
environmental concerns and would look for another site for the
terminal in the province.
"This decision is the result of the recommended change in
status of the Beluga whales to endangered," TransCanada Chief
Executive Russ Girling said in a statement on Thursday.
Environmentalists have been protesting against the
construction of the terminal, citing potential harm to the
Beluga whales in the St. Lawrence River and risk of oil spills.
