CALGARY, Alberta, April 2 TransCanada Corp
, the company behind the controversial Keystone XL
pipeline, is scrapping plans for a Quebec oil-export terminal
because of danger to whales in the St. Lawrence River, a move
that is a victory for environmentalists and which delays the
company's C$12 billion ($9.5 billion) Energy East pipeline
project.
The company said it now plans to complete the 1.1 million
barrel per day Energy East pipeline in 2020, instead of late
2018, as it rejigs regulatory filings.
TransCanada halted work on the Cacouna export terminal on
the south shore of the St. Lawrence River, near Riviere du Loup,
Quebec, in December after experts said it would harm beluga
whales in the river. They said the whales should be federally
protected as an endangered species.
The company said it is now "evaluating other options" for a
terminal in Quebec. Refineries in Quebec and New Brunswick would
still be connected to the pipeline.
"This decision is the result of the recommended change in
status of the Beluga whales to endangered and ongoing
discussions we have had with communities and key stakeholders,"
TransCanada Chief Executive Russ Girling said in a statement.
Cacouna was one of two export terminals planned for the
4,600-kilometer (2,858-mile) line, with the second to be built
at the pipeline's terminus in Saint John, New Brunswick.
The pipeline, which would take crude from the Alberta oil
sands to Eastern Canada and abroad, has yet to face the kind of
sustained opposition that has arisen in the United States to the
Keystone XL project. Environmentalists, however, said the
Cacouna decision could firm up resistance to the entire project.
"Yes it's a win, but ultimately the entire project needs to
be scrapped," said Andrea Harden-Donahue, energy and climate
campaigner at the Council of Canadians
"I think we're going to see more municipalities taking a
stand on this, more landowners. I think (aboriginal group)
opposition along the route is strong and growing."
The government of French-speaking Quebec has maintained the
project must benefit the province economically if the government
is to back it.
Provincial Environment Minister David Heurtel told CBC News
he is still evaluating the project. "We still need to see the
full extent of the project before we can evaluate the economic
impact of the project," he said.
TransCanada shares rose 1.3 percent to C$54.44 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange on Thursday.
