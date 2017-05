CALGARY, Alberta, April 22 TransCanada Corp said on Friday the Quebec government is suspending its request for an injunction against the Energy East crude oil pipeline after the company agreed to submit to a provincial environmental assessment.

Quebec sought an injunction to ensure the Energy East project complied with the province's environmental law in early March, throwing up another potential hurdle to the project. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)