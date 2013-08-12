CALGARY, Alberta Aug 12 Pipeline company
TransCanada Corp said on Monday it has reached a
settlement on revenue requirements for 2013 and 2014 with
shippers on its 24,000-kilometer NGTL gas system in Western
Canada.
The new agreement, filed with Canada's National Energy
Board, fixes equity return at 10.1 percent, versus 9.7 percent
in 2012, on an equity component of 40 percent.
Operating, maintenance and administration costs will be
fixed at $190 million for 2013 and $198 million for 2014, and
NGTL system depreciation is forecast at a rate of 3.05 percent
in 2013 and 3.12 percent for 2014.
In a note to clients, RBC Capital Markets analyst Robert
Kwan said the settlement should be seen as a mild positive for
TransCanada's stock given the slightly higher return on equity.
TransCanada shares were last up 4 Canadian cents at C$46.69
on the Toronto Stock Exchange.