By Nia Williams
| CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 3 Pipeline company
TransCanada Corp and shippers on the Canadian gas
mainline system are closer to reaching an agreement on a new
toll structure, the chief executives of Canada's two biggest
natural gas producers said on Thursday.
TransCanada has launched an open season to gauge interest in
new proposed tolls on the system, which transports western
Canadian gas to the Dawn hub in Ontario, offering shippers rates
as low as 75 Canadian cents a gigajoule if they sign up for a
10-year commitment.
That is lower than a toll of 82 Canadian cents per gigajoule
originally proposed by TransCanada, which both Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd and Encana Corp said was too
high given the length of the contract.
In an interview with Reuters, Canadian Natural Resources
president Steve Laut said of the negotiations: "I think we are
getting closer to something that works for everybody, that is in
the best interests of TransCanada and the natural gas industry
here in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan."
While Laut said he was confident a deal would be reached, it
was "not the end of the world if we don't get something."
Western Canadian natural gas struggles to compete with
production from northeastern U.S. shale plays such as the
Marcellus because the greater distance to market makes
transportation costs higher.
Encana chief executive Doug Suttles said he was pleased with
the progress of discussions and 75 Canadian cents per gigajoule
was in the right zone.
"Even lower would almost certainly generate success. It
would be great to continue to capture those eastern markets with
western Canadian gas," Suttles told Reuters.
The current toll on the mainline is roughly C$1.41 a
gigajoule to ship natural gas from western Canada to the Dawn
hub in Ontario.
TransCanada spokesman Mark Cooper said the company would
continue to work through the open season and would have more to
say once it closes on Nov. 10.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Grant McCool)