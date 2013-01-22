Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta Jan 22 TransCanada Corp Chief Executive Russ Girling said on Tuesday that the company's $2.3 billion Gulf Coast project is on schedule and he expects 700,000 barrel-per-day pipeline to open by year end.
Speaking to reporters in Calgary, Girling said work on the project is 40 percent complete and welding on the 485-mile (780-kilometer) pipeline should be completed by the end of September. The Cushing, Oklahoma, to Nederland, Texas, pipeline - the southern leg of the controversial Keystone XL project - will be then be filled with oil and tested in the fourth quarter.
"It's not going to be a matter of weeks but the end of the year is the best that we can do," he said.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.