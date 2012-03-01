Air Canada plane makes emergency landing without injuries in Seattle
SEATTLE An Air Canada jet made an emergency landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday and passengers were safely evacuated, according to an airport spokesman.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 1 TransCanada Corp , Canada's largest pipeline company, launched a binding open season on Thursday for two million barrels of storage space in a terminal located at the starting point of its controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline.
The company said the open season, in which would-be shippers on the line can contract for space in the tank farm, will last until March 22.
The storage hub, at Hardisty, Alberta, southeast of Edmonton, is the starting point of TransCanada's existing Keystone pipeline and the planned Keystone XL pipeline, which will take 830,000 barrels per day of Alberta oil sands crude to refineries in the U.S. Midwest and on the Gulf Coast.
OTTAWA Canada on Wednesday unveiled plans for one of the biggest hikes in military spending in its recent history, acting less than two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump demanded that NATO members ramp up defense expenditures.