WASHINGTON May 3 TransCanada Corp will seek a new Keystone XL pipeline permit from the U.S. government as early as Friday, the Washington Post reported.

The report late on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter, said a pipeline segment from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Port Arthur, Texas, does not need approval and would not be part of the application.

But the company is expected to include a new Nebraska route for the oil pipeline that would originate in Alberta, Canada.