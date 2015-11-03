(Refiles to fix slug)
WASHINGTON Nov 3 White House spokesman Josh
Earnest said on Tuesday there may be political considerations
behind calls to pause the review process for TransCanada Corp's
proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline.
"There's reason to believe there may be politics at play
here," Earnest said at a news briefing. "We believe the decision
should be made by the experts who are evaluating this project."
The Canadian company behind the proposed Keystone XL
pipeline has asked the U.S. government to suspend review of the
$8 billion project that has sparked a political war between
environmentalists and the oil industry.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by
Mohammad Zargham)