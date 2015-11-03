Nov 2 TransCanada Corp has asked the
U.S. government to suspend its review of the $8 billion Keystone
XL pipeline project that would bring heavy oil from Alberta to
U.S. refineries.
If granted by the U.S. State Department, the delay would
almost certainly hand the decision for the long-delayed project
to a future president rather than Barack Obama, a Democrat.
Below are key facts and issues surrounding the project that
has drawn opposition from environmental groups.
THE PROJECT:
The 1,179-mile (1,900-km) Keystone XL pipeline would move
830,000 barrels per day of oil sands crude from Hardisty,
Alberta, across the U.S. border to Steele City, Nebraska, where
it would connect with a previously approved line.
The $8 billion project is backed by TransCanada, Canada's
No. 2 pipeline company, but requires a Presidential Certificate
from the Obama administration to allow the line to cross the
border.
TransCanada first applied for that needed U.S. approval for
the Keystone XL in 2008.
THE CONTROVERSY:
Refiners on the Gulf Coast want the line to supply the heavy
oil they need and supplant uncertain supplies from Mexico and
Venezuela. Canadian oil sands producers want to tap the world's
largest refining market for their oil and boost the price they
get for their crude.
Environmentalists have made pipelines, and Keystone XL in
particular, the proxy for their battle against exploiting
Alberta's oil sands, where, they say, production techniques emit
massive amounts of carbon dioxide, one of the greenhouse gases
blamed for global warming.
THE POLITICS:
Republican leaders have said approving the long-delayed
project was a top priority when they gained control of the
Senate.
The U.S. State Department has yet to grant approval for the
pipeline and many industry analysts expect President Barack
Obama to veto the project, after he questioned how beneficial it
will be for the United States.
Obama has said he was skeptical of TransCanada's claims
about the number of jobs the project would create and said he
was concerned that oil extraction from Canada's oil sands was
"extraordinarily dirty".
In September, Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton broke her silence on the issue and said she opposed it.
Most Republican candidates have said they want the pipeline
built.
THE COURT CASE:
Opposition in Nebraska has been one of several major hurdles
facing the Keystone XL project.
The line's route through Nebraska has been the subject of a
court case in the state over whether former Governor Dave
Heineman was entitled to approve the route.
A Nebraska Supreme Court decision in January this year ruled
in support of the pipeline, but a number of Nebraskan landowners
filed suits against TransCanada alleging the project violated
the state's constitution.
In September, Transcanada changed tack and applied for
approval through the Nebraska Public Service Commission.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Additional reporting by Valerie
Volcovici in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)