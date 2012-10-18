Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 18 TransCanada Corp has shut down the 590,000 barrel a day Keystone oil pipeline to the U.S. Midwest and Midcontinent from Canada after detecting a "small anomaly" on the pipe during planned maintenance, the company said on Thursday.
The major crude conduit is expected to be down for three days while crews take a closer look, TransCanada spokesman James Millar said in an email. He said no leaks were detected on the system.
"Once re-start happens we expect normal operations and flows for the remainder of October," Millar said. "We may have to make up some volumes in November but we are still evaluating this."
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.