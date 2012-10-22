Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 22 TransCanada Corp said shipments on its 590,000 barrel per day Keystone oil pipeline are likely to resume on Monday.
James Millar, a spokesman for the company, said in an email that a Monday restart of the line "is looking very positive at this point."
Keystone, which carries a quarter of Canada's crude oil exports to the United States, has been shut since Wednesday as the company investigated what it called "a small anomaly" in the pipe.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.