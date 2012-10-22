CALGARY, Alberta Oct 22 TransCanada Corp said shipments on its 590,000 barrel per day Keystone oil pipeline are likely to resume on Monday.

James Millar, a spokesman for the company, said in an email that a Monday restart of the line "is looking very positive at this point."

Keystone, which carries a quarter of Canada's crude oil exports to the United States, has been shut since Wednesday as the company investigated what it called "a small anomaly" in the pipe.