MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CALGARY, Alberta, April 29 TransCanada Corp said on Friday maintenance planned for the 590,000 barrel per day Keystone pipeline in May will not impact its ability to ship contracted volumes for that month.
Keystone, which ships heavy and light crude from Alberta to the United States, was temporarily shut down earlier this month after a 400-barrel leak was discovered in South Dakota.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP