CALGARY, Alberta, April 29 TransCanada Corp said on Friday maintenance planned for the 590,000 barrel per day Keystone pipeline in May will not impact its ability to ship contracted volumes for that month.

Keystone, which ships heavy and light crude from Alberta to the United States, was temporarily shut down earlier this month after a 400-barrel leak was discovered in South Dakota.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)