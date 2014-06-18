CALGARY, Alberta, June 18 Transcanada Corp
said on Wednesday it had no update on when power will
be restored to a Keystone pipeline pump station near the town of
Pilger, Nebraska, which was struck by tornadoes on Monday night.
On Tuesday, TransCanada had said it was reducing the flow on
Keystone, which can carry up to 590,000 barrels per day from
Hardisty, Alberta, to Steele City, Nebraska, as a result of
power outages.
"We've been told that it could take a few days before local
power companies have a better idea on how to restore service in
these areas," said TransCanada spokesman Shawn Howard.
He did not say how much the pipeline's flow had been reduced
by.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Marguerita Choy)