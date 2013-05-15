CALGARY, Alberta May 15 TransCanada Corp said on Wednesday its 590,000 barrel per day Keystone oil pipeline has resumed normal operations after a one-day shutdown.

The company said the line resumed normal operations late on Tuesday night. The line was scheduled to shut for planned work but the closure began earlier than expected as a power outage cut electricity to its Alberta pumping stations.

Shawn Howard, a spokesman for the company, said the shutdown will not affect planned shipments on the line, which takes Alberta crude to Illinois and to Cushing, Oklahoma.