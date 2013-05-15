CALGARY, Alberta May 15 TransCanada Corp
said on Wednesday its 590,000 barrel per day Keystone
oil pipeline has resumed normal operations after a one-day
shutdown.
The company said the line resumed normal operations late on
Tuesday night. The line was scheduled to shut for planned work
but the closure began earlier than expected as a power outage
cut electricity to its Alberta pumping stations.
Shawn Howard, a spokesman for the company, said the shutdown
will not affect planned shipments on the line, which takes
Alberta crude to Illinois and to Cushing, Oklahoma.