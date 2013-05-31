CALGARY, Alberta May 31 TransCanada Corp
said its 590,000 barrel per day Keystone oil pipeline
was shut for a short time on Thursday, after sewage was found
flowing over the pipeline's right of way.
The line, which carries Alberta crude to Illinois and the
Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub, has returned to normal
operations.
TransCanada spokesman Shawn Howard said the sewage outflow
was not linked to the Keystone pipeline.
"A landowner had noticed something near our right of way and
upon investigation it turned out to be some sewage outflow that
was running across the right of way," he said in an email.