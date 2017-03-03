March 3 The Keystone XL oil pipeline does not
need to be made from U.S. steel, despite an executive order by
President Donald Trump days after he took office requiring
domestic steel in new pipelines, the White House said on Friday.
"It's specific to new pipelines or those that are being
repaired," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters
on Air Force One, when asked about a report by Politico that
Keystone would not need to use U.S. steel, despite Trump's
executive order issued on Jan. 24.
"Since this one is already currently under construction, the
steel is already literally sitting there, it's hard to go back.
Everything moving forward would fall under that executive
order," Sanders said. The southern leg of the Keystone project
is completed and started pumping oil in 2013. Some pipe segments
that could be used for Keystone XL, which would bring oil from
Alberta, Canada to Nebraska, have already been built.
Former Democratic president Barack Obama rejected TranCanada
Corp's multi-billion dollar Keystone XL pipeline,
saying it would not benefit U.S. drivers and would contribute
emissions linked to global warming.
Trump's order expedited the path forward for TransCanada to
reapply to build the line. Economists told Reuters days after
Trump issued the order on U.S. steel requirements that it had
many loopholes, would not be easily enforceable, and could
violate international trade law.
Even if there were no loopholes, U.S. steelmakers would
receive negligible benefit from Keystone XL, because they have
limited ability to meet the stringent materials requirements for
the project.
The office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on
Friday said it welcomes the allowance of non-U.S. steel, calling
it a "recognition that the integrated Canadian and U.S. steel
industries are mutually beneficial."
TransCanada said it was encouraged by the White House
statement on non-U.S. steel and that its presidential permit
application on Keystone was making its way through the approval
process.
Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on
Twitter that allowing non-U.S. steel was "important for
companies like Evraz Steel," a local subsidiary of Russia's
Evraz PLC, which had signed on to provide 24 percent of the
steel before Keystone XL's rejection by Obama.
(Reporting by Melissa Fares on Air Force One, Ethan Lou in
Calgary and Timothy Gardner in Washington; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)