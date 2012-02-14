Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 14 TransCanada Corp expects to reapply for a presidential permit for its delayed Keystone XL pipeline "in the near future" and expects it will receive the approval early in 2013, the head of the company's pipeline division said on Tuesday.
Alex Pourbaix said on a conference call that the company is also still considering building the Alberta-to-Texas pipeline in phases, after shippers asked if it could go ahead with the segment of the line that runs south from the bloated oil storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma.
"There is an obvious and real need to take care of that bottleneck in Cushing and over the last month, we've received a lot of inbound interest from potential shippers as to whether we could go forward with the Cushing to Gulf Coast phase," Pourbaix said. "We think there's potentially a lot of merit to it and we're just working through that right now."
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
LONDON, June 9 Two weeks after an OPEC-led deal to extend oil output cuts until March, some OPEC delegates are questioning whether the agreement will be enough to reduce a glut in supplies and lift prices.