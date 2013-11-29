GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar recover as markets try to move past Trump's policy stumble
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
LAKE LOUISE, Alberta Nov 29 TransCanada Corp has renegotiated the expiration dates on Keystone XL crude oil shipping contracts "at least three" times because of delays to the pipeline project, Chief Executive Officer Russ Girling said on Friday.
Speaking to reporters after a conference in Lake Louise, Alberta, Girling said 100 percent of Keystone XL shippers had remained committed to the long-delayed pipeline project on each round of renegotiations.
Girling declined to give the current expiration date, or "sunset date," after which shippers would no longer be contractually obliged to honor their shipping commitments.
But he added there were no renegotiations currently ongoing, and he was "totally comfortable" with the expiration dates now in place.
SAO PAULO, March 27 Vale SA surprised investors with the appointment of Fabio Schvartsman as chief executive officer on Monday, choosing a commodities industry veteran to lead transformation of the world's No. 1 ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership.
HONG KONG, March 28 China Southern Airlines Co Ltd said on Tuesday it would issue HK$1.55 billion ($199.6 million) worth of shares to a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group Inc., raising funds for general working capital.