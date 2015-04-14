(Adds details on the partnership, and the pipeline's cost and
makeup)
April 14 Magellan Midstream Partners LP
and TransCanada Corp , Canada's second-largest
pipeline company, said on Tuesday they will develop a pipeline
to connect TransCanada's Houston tank terminal to Magellan's
East Houston terminal.
The project will give shippers on TransCanada's Keystone and
MarketLink lines access to Magellan's Houston and Texas City
crude oil distribution system, the companies said on Tuesday.
The move will provide more transportation and infrastructure
options within Houston's refinery row, market participants say.
The project includes construction of a nine-mile, 24-inch
diameter pipeline, in which Magellan and TransCanada would have
a 50/50 ownership interest. The project is estimated to cost
about $50 million, and the pipeline is expected to be in
operation by late 2016, pending certain agreements and
approvals.
Construction of TransCanada's Houston tank terminal is
expected to be completed in 2015.
