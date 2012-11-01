Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
Nov 1 TransCanada Corp said on Thursday its Mexican subsidiary has been awarded the contract to build, own and operate the El Encino-to-Topolobampo Pipeline by CFE, Mexico's federal power company.
The Canadian pipeline operator expects to invest about $1 billion in the pipeline project, which is supported by a 25-year natural gas transportation service contract with the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE).
The pipeline will be about 530 kilometers (329 miles) long and have contracted capacity of 670 million cubic feet per day. It is anticipated the project will be in-service in the third quarter of 2016, the company said.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.