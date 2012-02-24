* Pipeline to serve power plant
* Backed by 25-year contract
* Completion set for Q1 2014
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 24 TransCanada Corp
said on Friday it will build a $500 million extension
to a natural gas pipeline in Mexico to serve a power plant in
Queretaro, a project that will be backed by 25-year transport
contract.
TransCanada said the extension to its Tamazunchale pipeline
will be 235 km (146 miles) long, extending from the terminus of
its existing line in the state of San Luis Potosi, through the
states of Hidalgo and Queretaro.
There, it will connect with Mexico's National Pipeline
System and serve a combined-cycle power plant near El Sauz.
TransCanada expects the project to be completed in the first
quarter of 2014.
It said it will keep looking for other development
opportunities in Mexico.