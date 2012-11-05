Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
Nov 5 TransCanada Corp said its Mexican unit was awarded a $400 million contract from Mexico's federal power company to build the El Oro to Mazatlan pipeline.
The latest contract is an addition to the $1 billion contract that TransCanada won from the Comision Federal de Electricidad last week.
The pipeline is expected to be in service in the fourth quarter of 2016, the company said.
The 413 km (260 mile) pipeline will be built in the north-western state of Sinaloa.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.