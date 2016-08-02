Aug 2 TransCanada Corp said it plans to
build an $800 million marine terminal and oil pipeline project
along with Sierra Oil & Gas and Grupo TMM SAB in
Mexico.
The project, which comes at a time when TransCanada's key
projects closer to home are facing delays, includes a marine
terminal, a 265 km (165 mile) refined products pipeline and an
inland storage and distribution hub in central Mexico.
TransCanada, which has been ramping up its spending in the
Latin American country, said it will hold a 50 percent interest
in the project, with Sierra Oil & Gas holding 40 percent and
Grupo TMM holding 10 percent.
TransCanada said in June it would build and operate a $2.1
billion natural gas pipeline in Mexico through a joint venture
with a unit of Sempra Energy.
The Canadian company's Keystone XL oil pipeline expansion
was rejected by U.S. President Barack Obama late last year and
the company is struggling with opposition to its Energy East
project in Canada.
