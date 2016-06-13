June 13 TransCanada Corp said on Monday
that it won a contract with a joint venture partner to build and
operate a $2.1 billion natural gas pipeline in Mexico.
The company's joint venture with IEnova, a unit of Sempra
Energy, won the bid for the Sur de Texas-Tuxpan project,
in which TransCanada will own 60 per cent, with IEnova owning
the rest.
TransCanada expects to invest about $1.3 billion in the
partnership to build the 800 km (497 mile) pipeline, which is
expected to come into service by late 2018.
