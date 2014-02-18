CALGARY, Alberta Feb 18 A natural gas pipeline
owned by TransCanada Corp ruptured 10 kilometers (6
miles) north of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, on Tuesday
morning. No injuries were reported and the pipeline regulator
said there were no human health concerns.
TransCanada, the country's No. 2 pipeline company, said the
rupture on its Ferrier North Lateral pipeline, part of the
company's regional Nova system, occurred at 5 a.m. local time
(1200 GMT). The line has been shut down and local landowners and
regulators have been notified.
"The nearest home is located more than 500 meters away and
TransCanada has been in regular contact with this landowner to
ensure their continued safety," Shawn Howard, a spokesman for
the company, said in an email.
The rupture is TransCanada's second in less than a month. In
January, a line that forms part of its cross-country mainline
system exploded and caught fire near Otterburne, Manitoba, about
25 km (15.5 miles) south of the Manitoba provincial capital,
Winnipeg. That rupture cut gas supplies to 4,000 customers
during a cold snap.
The amount of gas released by the Alberta rupture has yet to
be determined, Canada's National Energy Board, which regulates
pipeline companies, said in a statement.