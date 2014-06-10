PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 19
April 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MONTREAL, June 10 TransCanada Corp, Canada's No. 2 pipeline operator, expects to file an application for its C$12 billion ($11.01 billion) Energy East pipeline with energy regulators in mid-August, the company's chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.
That follows a preliminary project description submitted to the National Energy Board in March. The Energy East pipeline is expected to carry 1.1 million barrels of crude per day from Alberta's oil sands to refineries in Quebec and New Brunswick.
"We would expect it sometime around mid-August, to be able to file with the National Energy Board for the conversion of the gas pipeline and the additional oil facilities that would be constructed," said Russ Girling, speaking on the sidelines of an economic forum in Montreal.
($1 = 1.0902 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Michael Wrobel in Montreal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
April 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 19 Philadelphia Energy Solutions Inc, the largest refiner on the U.S. East Coast, will not be taking any rail deliveries of North Dakota's Bakken crude oil in June, a source familiar with delivery schedules said on Tuesday - a sign that the impending start of the Dakota Access Pipeline is upending trade flows.