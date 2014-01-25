By Rod Nickel
| WINNIPEG, Manitoba
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Jan 25 A natural gas
pipeline operated by TransCanada Corp exploded and
caught fire in a rural area of the western Canadian province of
Manitoba early on Saturday, but there were no injuries, a
federal regulator said.
The explosion happened near Otterburne, Manitoba, about 25
km (15.5 miles) south of the provincial capital, Winnipeg. The
area was evacuated as a precaution, said the National Energy
Board, which oversees parts of Canada's energy industry.
The line was shut down and was being depressurized to
contain the fire, the NEB said, adding it would work with the
federal Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause. A
TransCanada spokesman could not be immediately reached for
comment.
About 4,000 residents and other customers may be without
natural gas for at least a day, according to Manitoba Hydro, the
provincial government-owned energy utility. Temperatures in the
province are well below freezing.
"We could see these massive 200- to 300-meter high flames
just shooting out of the ground and it literally sounded like a
jet plane," said resident Paul Rawluk, as quoted by the Canadian
Broadcasting Corp.
The incident comes as the safety record of pipeline
operators faces increased scrutiny.
Plans are under way for construction of several export
terminals on the Pacific Coast with the aim of making Canada,
the world's No. 3 producer of natural gas, an exporter of
liquefied natural gas to Asia.
Some of the new terminals would require new gas pipelines.
TransCanada and rival Enbridge Inc are also seeking
government approval to build pipelines to move crude oil, but
have faced fierce opposition from environmentalists and some
aboriginal groups.
The natural gas explosion adds to concerns about
TransCanada's safety record, just as it seeks approval this year
for its Energy East oil export pipeline, said Gillian McEachern
of the activist group Environmental Defence.