CALGARY, Alberta Aug 20 TransCanada Corp
said on Tuesday its 700,000 barrel per day Gulf Coast
pipeline project is now over 90 percent complete and the company
expects the line to be in service by the end of 2013.
TransCanada spokesman Shawn Howard said testing and
commissioning activities were underway on the line which runs
from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Nederland, Texas, and is the southern
leg of the controversial Keystone XL project.
"Our testing and commissioning work will take place over the
next few months and we continue to focus on bringing the line
into service in late-2013," Howard said in an email.