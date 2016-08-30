(Adds TransCanada and Canada Natural Resources minister
comment)
By Nia Williams and David Ljunggren
CALGARY/OTTAWA Aug 30 Canada's National Energy
Board on Tuesday suspended Montreal hearings on TransCanada
Corp's proposed Energy East pipeline after protests
disrupted the first day of the process on Monday.
The board, Canada's energy regulator, also said in a
statement it would not proceed with further hearings until it
had considered two motions asking for the recusal of members
from the panel considering the pipeline. The NEB has invited
written comments on the motions by Sept. 7.
Opponents want two of the three panel members to step down
after it emerged they had privately discussed the pipeline last
year with former Quebec Premier Jean Charest, who at the time
was working for TransCanada as a consultant.
"This decision has been made as a result of a violent
disruption on the first day of the proceedings and ongoing
security concerns," the NEB said in a statement.
"Given that two motions have been filed asking for the
recusal of Panel Members.... the Board will not proceed with
further Panel Sessions until it reaches a decision."
The next round of panel sessions is scheduled for Oct. 3-7
in Quebec City.
The move is the latest blow to hit the Energy East project,
which would carry 1.1 million barrels of crude per day from
Alberta's oil sands to the east coast of Canada.
Environmental groups reject the project and opposition is
particularly acute in the mostly French-speaking province of
Quebec, which the pipeline would need to cross. Montreal is the
biggest city in Quebec.
Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr, when asked whether the
two panel members should be replaced, said that was not a
decision the government would want to make.
"The NEB will have to deal with it. We are interested in
making sure the process continues and that Canadians who have an
opinion have the right and the freedom to say it," Carr told
reporters following a speech in Calgary.
Patrick DeRochie of Environmental Defense called for the
entire Energy East review process to be put on hold until the
government completes a review of Canada's environmental laws and
processes.
"The indefinite postponement of NEB hearings for Energy East
is the latest sign that the review process for major energy
projects is completely broken. It's clear that we need a
fundamental overhaul of the NEB," DeRochie said.
TransCanada said it will wait for the NEB to provide
guidance on how it plans to proceed.
(Editing by Bernard Orr and Dan Grebler)