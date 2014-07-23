(Corrects paragraph 1 to "... Alberta government", from "... Canadian government")

July 23 TransCanada Corp said it has received approval from the Alberta government for the construction of its $800 million Northern Courier Pipeline Project.

Transcanada expects the work to begin in the third quarter of 2014, with it being ready for service by 2017, TransCanada said on Wednesday.

Northern Courier will transport bitumen and diluent. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)