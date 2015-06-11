VANCOUVER, June 11 The Canadian government has
approved TransCanada Corp's proposed C$1.7 billion
($1.38 billion) North Montney Mainline natural gas pipeline that
would connect natural gas fields in northern British Columbia
with a Pacific Coast export terminal.
The North Montney line would feed into a second new
pipeline, the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission line, that would
serve an $11 billion liquefied natural gas export terminal,
called the Pacific NorthWest LNG project, proposed by
state-owned Malaysian energy company Petronas.
The federal natural resources department announced the North
Montney approval late on Wednesday.
In April, the Canadian regulator, the National Energy Board
(NEB), recommended that North Montney, which has interprovincial
connections, be approved subject to 45 conditions, including
those to related to engineering, aboriginal consultation and
environmental impact.
The North Montney and the Prince Rupert lines are vital to
Petronas's plans to export natural gas from Canada to energy
hungry clients in Asia. British Columbia's provincial government
approved the Prince Rupert line last year. It does not require
federal approval.
Separately, TransCanada said the NEB had approved its C$220
million King's North Connection project, which is part of its
Canadian Mainline expansion project.
($1=$1.23 Canadian)
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Peter Galloway)