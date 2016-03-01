UPDATE 2-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
MONTREAL, March 1 The Canadian province of Quebec said on Tuesday it would seek an injunction against TransCanada Corp's proposed Energy East pipeline, saying the Quebec portion of the project had to be evaluated under provincial law.
TransCanada says the pipeline is subject to federal regulations, not those of Quebec. The legal move represents another challenge for Energy East, which would take up to 1.1 million barrels of oil per day from Alberta and Saskatchewan to Canada's east coast. (Reporting by Allison Lampert, writing by David Ljunggren)
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)