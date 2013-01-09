Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
Jan 9 TransCanada Corp, the country's largest pipeline company, said it has been chosen by Progress Energy Canada Ltd to design, build and operate a gas transmission project in British Columbia.
The $5 billion Prince Rupert Gas Transmission project will transport natural gas from the North Montney gas-producing region near Fort St. John in British Columbia to a natural gas export facility in Port Edward.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.