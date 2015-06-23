CALGARY, Alberta, June 23 TransCanada Corp , the backer of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline project, said on Tuesday it has eliminated 185 jobs following a restructuring of its major projects department.

The company said 100 of the cuts came from its full-time staff while the remainder were contract employees. It said the firings were needed to ensure the lowest-cost services to its customers. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)