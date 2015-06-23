(Adds details of Encana cuts)
By Scott Haggett and Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, June 23 Pipeline company
TransCanada Corp and oil and gas producer Encana Corp
both said on Tuesday they were cutting jobs, joining
other Canadian energy firms that have laid off staff since
global oil prices slumped.
TransCanada, the backer of the controversial Keystone XL
pipeline project, said it cut 185 jobs following a restructuring
to lower costs for customers affected by weak oil and natural
gas prices.
The country's No.2 pipeline operator said 100 full-time jobs
were eliminated, while the rest were contract jobs. The
Calgary-based company has about 6,000 employees.
"These positions were removed following a restructuring of
the Major Projects department," TransCanada said in a statement.
The department oversees development of its largest projects,
including Keystone XL and its C$12 billion Energy East line,
which will take Alberta crude to Eastern Canadian refineries and
an Atlantic export port.
Canadian oil and gas producers have slashed thousands of
jobs as weak prices hurt profits and cash flows. TransCanada's
job cuts are its first after oil prices fell by nearly half over
the past year, and are intended to keep costs low in order to
maintain volumes on its lines, it said.
Encana also said it was expecting some staff reductions, but
attributed the cuts to changes to its organizational structure
rather than low oil prices.
Spokesman Jay Averill declined to estimate how many jobs
would be affected, but said it will be "nothing near" the scale
of the layoffs that followed a restructuring carried out by the
company at the end of 2013.
During that period, Encana reduced its staff by about 25
percent, and shifted its portfolio away from natural gas to
focus more on oil.
"We're adjusting our organization to align with the
well-documented and dramatic change we've experienced over the
past year and a half and would likely be making these changes
regardless of the commodity price," Averill added.
($1 = 1.2335 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)