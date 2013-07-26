CALGARY, Alberta, July 26 TransCanada Corp
said on Friday it expects its proposed Energy East
pipeline project will garner sufficient support from oil
producers and refiners to move forward.
Russ Girling, chief executive of the country's No. 2
pipeline company, said on a conference call he is confident that
an ongoing process to garner binding contracts to ship oil on
the line will be successful.
"We continue to feel very positive about this initiative and
we have received significant interest from both producers and
refiners," Girling said.
The pipeline would carry as much as 700,000 barrels per day
from Alberta to Montreal, Quebec City and Saint John, New
Brunswick, and could be in service by 2017.