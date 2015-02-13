CALGARY, Alberta Feb 13 Transcanada Corp , Canada's No. 2 pipeline operator, said on Friday its Gulf Coast pipeline, which carries crude oil from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Nederland, Texas, is currently moving just less than 400,000 barrels per day.

The 487-mile (790 kilometer) pipeline, the southern leg of the company's controversial Keystone XL project, was put in service in January 2014. It has the capacity to handle 700,000 bpd. (Reporting by Scott Haggett)