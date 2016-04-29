April 29 TransCanada Corp, the
country's No.2 pipeline operator, reported a 35 percent fall in
quarterly profit, mainly due to a C$176 million after-tax charge
related to its decision to end agreements to buy electricity
from coal-fired plants in Alberta.
Net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$252
million ($201 million), or 36 Canadian cents per share, in the
first quarter ended March 31, from C$387 million, or 55 Canadian
cents, a year earlier.
Comparable earnings, which exclude most one-time items, rose
to C$494 million, or 70 Canadian cents per share, from C$465
million, or 66 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
($1 = 1.2523 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru and Nia Williams in
Calgary; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)