* Q2 comparable EPS C$0.43 vs C$0.51 a year earlier
* Revenue up slightly at C$1.81 bln
* Gulf Coast pipeline seen in service in mid to late 2013
* Company still looking at Canadian East Coast oil pipeline
* Shares edge higher
CALGARY, Alberta, July 27 TransCanada Corp
said on Friday construction on the southern leg of its
Keystone XL pipeline could begin within weeks as the company
received a crucial final permit allowing it to at last break
ground on the controversial project.
Canada's largest pipeline company, which reported a 23
percent drop in second-quarter profit on Friday, said the U.S.
Army Corps of Engineers had given the $2.3 billion line its
third and final permit, the last obstacle to the start of work
on the long-delayed project.
"This will allow us to maintain our previously stated
schedule of beginning construction on the pipeline this summer
and an in-service date of mid to late 2013," Russ Girling,
TransCanada's chief executive, said on a conference call.
TransCanada moved to split the Alberta-to-Houston Keystone
XL project in two after U.S. President Barack Obama refused to
approve the project last year because of environmental concerns.
The southern portion, which the company calls the Gulf Coast
Project, will carry 700,000 barrels of crude per day from the
Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub to Houston.
The company expects a U.S. decision on whether the remaining
portion of the line can be built to come early next year.
Girling said the company is moving ahead with early plans to
build another big pipeline project, a line that would carry
between 400,000 and 900,000 barrels per day of oil sands crude
to Canada's East Coast.
TransCanada could convert an under-used natural gas pipeline
to carry the oil from Alberta as far as Montreal and then
install new pipe to the Atlantic.
While planning is in the early stages, Girling said there is
market interest in the scheme.
"I would say at this point we're getting a lot of inbound
interest from potential shippers on the project but we have a
fair bit of work to do to lock all of that down," he said.
FALLING PROFITS
TransCanada's net income fell to C$272 million ($269.4
million), or 39 Canadian cents a share, in the second quarter
from C$353 million, or 50 Canadian cents a share, a year
earlier.
Comparable earnings, which exclude most one-time items, fell
15 percent to C$300 million, or 43 Canadian cents per share.
The company said that the drop came on lower earnings from
its U.S. power business and some of its natural gas pipelines.
Revenue rose slightly to C$1.81 billion.
Shares of TransCanada were up 11 Canadian cents at C$44.91
early on Friday afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange