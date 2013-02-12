Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
Feb 12 TransCanada Corp, Canada's largest pipeline company, reported a 19 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit due to lower earnings from its power business and reduced contributions from some natural gas pipelines.
Net income attributable to common shares fell to C$306 million, or 43 Canadian cents per share, from C$376 million, or 53 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Comparable earnings, which exclude most unusual items, fell 13 percent to C$318 million, or 45 Canadian cents per share, from C$365 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
TransCanada is seeking U.S. approval for the $5.3 billion Keystone XL pipeline to the United States from Alberta. The approval has been pending for four and a half years.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.