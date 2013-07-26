July 26 TransCanada Corp, Canada's No.2
pipeline operator, reported a 34 percent jump in second-quarter
profit due to higher prices in its power-generation business.
The company also said it expects the Keystone XL pipeline to
be in service about two years after receiving a presidential
permit from the Obama administration.
U.S. government approval for the controversial Keystone XL
pipeline, which faces fierce opposition from environmental
groups, has been pending since 2008. The project would link
Alberta's oil sands with refineries in Texas.
Net income attributable to common shares rose to C$365
million ($355.1 million), or 52 Canadian cents per share, from
C$272 million, or 39 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Comparable earnings, which exclude most one-time items, rose
19 percent to C$357 million, or 51 Canadian cents per share.