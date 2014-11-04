(Releads with pipeline cost estimates; adds CEO quote,
background; updates share price)
By Nia Williams
Nov 4 TransCanada Corp, Canada's No.2
pipeline company, on Tuesday raised estimated capital costs for
its controversial Keystone XL project to C$8 billion ($7.02
billion) from an initial projection of C$5.4 billion, citing
lengthy delays.
Keystone XL, which would carry as much as 830,000 barrels
per day of Alberta oil sands crude to the U.S. Gulf Coast, has
been awaiting U.S. presidential permit for more than six years
amid bitter opposition from environmental groups.
However, with Republicans expected to make major gains and
possibly even recapture the Senate in U.S. mid-term elections on
Tuesday, there may be an opportunity for lawmakers in favor of
the 830,000 barrel-per-day pipeline to force President Barack
Obama to make a call.
TransCanada Chief Executive Officer Russ Girling said he
could not predict what effect the election might have on
Keystone XL, but he hoped whatever the outcome, a decision on
the project could be made quickly.
"Suffice to say that we are supportive of any process that
can help advance the decision on the project given that the
environmental review is completed and at this point in time we
are just sitting and waiting for someone to say go," he said.
TransCanada last week filed for regulatory approval of its
C$12 billion Energy East pipeline, which will take 1.1 million
bpd oil sands crude to refineries and export ports in Quebec and
New Brunswick.
Some of that oil sands crude is expected to be exported via
tanker to the Gulf Coast, North America's largest refining
center, but Girling said Keystone XL remained a more competitive
transport option, even with the increased project cost estimate.
EARNINGS BEAT ESTIMATES
The company posted a better-than-expected third-quarter
profit on Tuesday, helped by higher earnings from its Keystone
and Mexican pipelines.
TransCanada's existing Keystone pipeline transports 590,000
bpd from Hardisty, Alberta, to Steele City, Nebraska.
Net income attributable to common shares fell to C$457
million, or 64 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended
Sept. 30, from C$481 million, or 68 Canadian cents, a year
earlier.
Comparable earnings, which exclude most one-time items, rose
to C$450 million from C$447 million.
On a per share basis they were flat at 63 Canadian cents,
above the average analyst estimate of 61 Canadian cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 11.2 percent to C$2.45 billion.
The company lowered its capital spending forecast for 2014
by C$1 billion to C$4 billion.
TransCanada also said it is moving forward with its Vaughan
pipeline project as part of its expansion in eastern Canada.
The company's shares were down 0.3 percent at C$54.87 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(1 US dollar = 1.1397 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore and Scott Haggett in
Calgary; Editing by Ted Kerr, Savio D'Souza and Marguerita Choy)